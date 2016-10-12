10:13, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Photojournalist injured while covering W. Bank protest

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nedal Ishtiyyah, a photojournalist providing services for Anadolu Agency, sustained moderate injuries on Friday while covering an anti-occupation protest in the Palestinian West Bank.

Nedal was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops while covering the demonstration in the town of Kafr Qaddum near the West Bank city of Nablus.

He is currently receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

Israel occupied the Palestinian West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

In a move never recognized by the international community, Israel unilaterally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s “eternal” capital.