Today in History July 14

|1223
|In France, Louis VIII succeeds his father, Philip Augustus.
|1430
|Joan of Arc, taken prisoner by the Burgundians in May, is handed over to Pierre Cauchon, the bishop of Beauvais.
|1456
|Hungarians defeat the Ottomans at the Battle of Belgrade, in present-day Yugoslavia.
|1536
|France and Portugal sign the Treaty of Lyons, aligning themselves against Spain.
|1789
|The Bastille, a fortress in Paris used to hold political prisoners, is stormed by a mob.
|1798
|The Sedition Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.
|1864
|At Harrisburg, Mississippi, Federal troops under General Andrew Jackson Smith repulse an attack by General Nathan Bedford Forrest.
|1900
|European Allies retake Tientsin, China, from the rebelling Boxers.
|1933
|Nazi Germany promulgates the Law for the Protection of Hereditary Health--the beginning of the Euthanasia program.
|1938
|Howard Hughes and crew set a new world record for an around-the-world flight.
|1940
|A force of German bombers attacks Suez, Egypt, from bases in Crete.
|1941
|Vichy French Foreign Legionaries sign an armistice in Damascus, allowing them to join the Free French Foreign Legion.
|1945
|American battleships and cruisers bombard the Japanese home islands for the first time.
|1951
|The George Washington Carver National Monument in Joplin, Missouri becomes the first national park honoring an African American.
|1964
|The United States sends 600 more troops to Vietnam.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
