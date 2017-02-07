10:58, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes struck two underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the Israeli military.

In a statement, the army said warplanes carried out airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza, destroying two tunnels and several military sites belonging to Palestinian group Hamas.

The army said the attacks came after a volley of mortar shells were fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory.

No injuries were reported.

Tension has been running high across the Gaza Strip amid protests demanding an end to the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and lifting an 11-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of basic commodities.

Since the protests began in March, more than 130 people have been killed – and thousands more injured – by Israeli army fire.