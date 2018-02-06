11:11, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 6 terrorists in Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six terrorists were “neutralized” during Turkish airstrikes Friday in northern Iraq, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes were carried out in northern Iraq's Zap and Gara regions, the Turkish army said in a statement Saturday morning.

The Turkish General Staff did not specify the terror groups involved, but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against the terrorist group PKK in the area.

"The terrorists were planning an attack on security forces. Counter-terrorism operations are ongoing in the area," statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.