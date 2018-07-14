Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Airlines will make its first flights from Istanbul’s new mega airport to the capital Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as well as Azerbaijan, the airline’s CEO announced on Saturday.
The Turkish flag carrier’s process of moving to the new airport will begin on Oct. 31 and last for some 12 hours, Bilal Eksi said.
“Turkish Ground Services will hire around 1,600 people while Turkish Airlines will recruit nearly 3,000,” Eksi said.
He added that Turkish Airlines’ cargo division Turkish Cargo will establish a new global logistics company in partnership with Chinese logistics firm ZTO and Hong Kong’s PAL AIR in September.
“In line with [Turkey’s] 2023 targets, our orders on 14 aircraft including four cargo [planes] will arrive this year. We will have 41 next-generation aircraft in 2019,” he said.
Turkey's 2023 Vision, marking the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, sets specific targets for improvements in the areas of economic activity, energy, healthcare, and transport, including joining the world’s top 10 economies.
Eksi said that after the establishment of this logistics firm, Turkish Airlines’ turnover from the company next year is expected to total $90 million.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's aircraft on June 21 made the first ever landing at Istanbul's new colossal airport, which is expected to formally open to air traffic on Oct. 29, Turkey’s Republic Day.
Upon completion, the third airport in the city will be the world's biggest project built from scratch.
The new airport will be one of three biggest in the world, with an annual capacity of 90 million passengers in the first phase.
In the second phase, which is expected to be completed in 2023, the number is expected to rise to 150-250 million.
With a multi-billion-dollar investment, Istanbul’s new airport will be home to the world’s largest duty-free shopping complex.
After completion of the first phase, the airport will have a capacity of 3,500 takeoffs and landings per day. It will also include a 100,000 square meter residential area as well as a mega car park with a capacity for 25,000 vehicles, a 42-kilometer-long (26 miles) baggage handling system, and 143 indoor bridges for passengers.
Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy
Turkish Airlines CEO says its first flights from Istanbul’s new airport will be to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan this fall
Presidential spokesman speaks to reporters after first Cabinet meeting under new presidential system
President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup
Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar
Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief