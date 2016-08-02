13:17, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Turkey became symbol of courage

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey became a symbol of courage with its stance a momentous night some two years ago, when it beat back a violent coup attempt, said Palestine's ambassador to Turkey.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Palestinian Ambassador Faed Mustafa said: “The Turkish nation gave the whole world a lesson in democracy.”

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Stating that he was serving in Ankara at the time and was at home when news came out of the coup bid, Mustafa said he rushed to the office as soon as he heard.

“The Palestinian people and I learned better that night that Turkey’s bravery and love for their homeland is great, as it has been throughout history,” Mustafa said.

He praised the actions of the Turkish people, saying they had the courage for their freedom, homeland, and democracy.

Stressing that the government’s resolve and unity were pivotal in defeating the coup attempt, he said: “People immediately accepted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call to take to the streets and squares.

“We witnessed how the people fought without any hesitation.”