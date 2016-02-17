Worldbulletin News

Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change
Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change

There was no comment from Tehran on the Saudi diplomat’s remarks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Saturday called on Iran to change its policies amid tension between the two regional rivals.
“Tehran policies are set by the Iranian regime, which has to realize that isolation and pressure on [Iran] will increase,” al-Jubeir said in an interview with the Saudi-funded Al Arabiya television.

“There is a determination to have Iran change its hostile policies,” he said.

There was no comment from Tehran on the Saudi diplomat’s remarks.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad were attacked by Iranian protesters following the execution of a prominent Shia imam by Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies accuse Tehran of interfering in their domestic affairs, an accusation vehemently denies by Iran.

Riyadh also accuses Iran of arming Shia Houthi rebels in Yemen, who overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, in 2014.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains and shoring up the Yemeni government.



