Update: 14:12, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Ryanair flight made an emergency landing at Frankfurt after a sudden loss of cabin pressure which sent 30 passengers to hospital, police and the Irish airline said on Saturday.

"The passengers complained of headaches and earaches and felt sick," a police spokesman told the Germany press agency DPA.

In a statement quoted by DPA, the low-cost Irish carrier said the aircraft had suffered a sudden loss of cabin pressure, prompting the deployment of oxygen masks with the plane going into a controlled descent to Frankfurt-Hahn airport.

Some 30 people were taken to hospital and all were released during the morning after a check-up, airport officials said.

The passengers were due to continue their journey to Croatia aboard a second Ryanair plane, they said.