Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:16, 14 July 2018 Saturday
Art & Culture
Update: 14:35, 14 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
World Cup: Road to the final
World Cup: Road to the final

France play Croatia in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Here is each team's path to the showpiece match.

World Bulletin / News Desk

France

Group stage
France had a helping hand from the video assistant referee (VAR) in their World Cup opener and a dash of good fortune when Paul Pogba's effort deflected off Australia's Aziz Behich and into the net to seal a 2-1 win. A low-key 1-0 victory against Peru put them in a prime position to qualify and a 0-0 draw against Denmark ensured they topped their group.

Last 16
A 4-3 win against Lionel Messi's Argentina was one of the standout matches of the tournament. Goals from Angel Di Maria and Gabriel Mercado cancelled out an early Antoine Griezmann penalty before Benjamin Pavard struck a wonderful equaliser and teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice. A late Sergio Aguero goal was not enough to save Argentina.

Quarter-final
France had far too much quality for a Uruguay side missing in-form forward Edinson Cavani, winning 2-0. Defender Raphael Varane headed France ahead towards the end of the first half and Griezmann scored thanks to a terrible error by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Semi-final
France knew they had a tough job on their hands to contain a Belgium side boasting Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku but for the second consecutive match they kept a clean sheet. Samuel Umtiti scored the winner in the second half from Griezmann's corner to take the team through to their third World Cup final as 1-0 winners.

Croatia
Group stage
Croatia were one of only three teams in Russia to win all three of their group matches, beating Nigeria 2-0 in their opener and Iceland 2-1 in their final game. But their standout performance came in their second match, when they swept aside two-time winners Argentina 3-0 to make a huge statement of intent.

Last 16
Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout as Croatia squeezed past Denmark. Earlier, they had conceded a goal in the opening minute but hit back quickly to equalise through Mario Mandzukic. Luka Modric missed a penalty shortly before the end of extra-time but Croatia survived.

Quarter-final
Croatia looked like they would have too much quality for a solid but limited Russia side but were again taken to extra-time and penalties. Goals from Andrej Kramaric and Domagoj Vida cancelled out a Denis Cheryshev opener but Croatia watched in agony as Mario Fernandes snatched a late equaliser. Ivan Rakitic struck the decisive penalty to send his side through to the semi-finals.

Semi-final
Croatia were again forced to dig deep against England. Zlatko Dalic's side looked in deep trouble after conceding a early goal in Moscow but regrouped to equalise midway through the second half. Despite dominating the second period they were unable to force a winner until deep into extra-time, when Mandzukic struck to break English hearts and win the match 2-1.



Related France Croatia world cup
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
World Cup Road to the final
World Cup: Road to the final

France play Croatia in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Here is each team's path to the showpiece match.
Shakira to hit Istanbul stage tonight
Shakira to hit Istanbul stage tonight

Grammy award-winning singer set to perform at Vodafone Park as part of her 6th world tour 'El Dorado'
Steeped in history but crumbling Albania's 'slanted city'
Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'

Now the house lies in ruins, like dozens of others in the "City of Stone", defined by its castle, steep cobblestone roads and silvery-coloured limestone structures with views of the Drino Valley near the border with Greece.
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists

Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors
Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list
Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list

Site in Sanlirufa province known as world's oldest temple
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar

Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico

Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home
Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home

Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library
Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library

Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Turkey s biggest library to open in Istanbul
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul

Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The Muslim HERO of recent France
The Muslim HERO of recent France

Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Muhammad Ali a legend remembered
Muhammad Ali, a legend remembered

Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Lessons we can learn from Ali Banat
Lessons we can learn from Ali Banat

Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Ottoman era collection in a Russian library
Ottoman era collection in a Russian library

Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
Albania Kosovo among Best Destinations
Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.

News

Croatia arrests British suspect over party island killing
Croatia arrests British suspect over party island killing

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia
Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia

Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer
Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer

Aviation engineer’s killers nabbed in Croatia
Aviation engineer s killers nabbed in Croatia

Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for 500 million

France marks Bastille Day with major military parade
France marks Bastille Day with major military parade

3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants
French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants

Third night of riots after France police shooting
Third night of riots after France police shooting

Police, protesters clash in western France
Police protesters clash in western France

Egypt’s defense minister flies to France for talks
Egypt s defense minister flies to France for talks

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

Moroccan World Cup celebrations injure 22 police in Brussels
Moroccan World Cup celebrations injure 22 police in Brussels

Qatar says 'no delays' on WC 2022 despite crisis
Qatar says 'no delays' on WC 2022 despite crisis

World Cup hooligan threat 'fake' - Russian official
World Cup hooligan threat 'fake' - Russian official

Germany paid out bribes to host 2006 World Cup
Germany paid out bribes to host 2006 World Cup






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 