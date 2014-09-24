Update: 14:43, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Aviation giants fly into Farnborough under Brexit cloud

World Bulletin / News Desk

Top global plane makers land at the Farnborough airshow in England next week, hoping to pick up speed on demand for passenger jets while charting a path through Brexit and trade war turbulence.

Chicago-headquartered Boeing could signal plans for its new midsize airplane (NMA), but reports suggest this could be derailed by the festering global trade war spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

Boeing recently took control of the commercial business of Brazil's Embraer, while Toulouse-based Airbus bought a majority stake in Canadian peer Bombardier's C Series airliner programme.

The pair will continue their head-to-head dogfight at the biennial Farnborough event locked in a battle for lucrative multi-billion-dollar jet orders.

Farnborough, southwest of London, is one of the world's largest civilian and defence airshows, along with Paris and Dubai.

Visitors from almost 100 countries will flock to the event, which features air displays by civil and defence jets.