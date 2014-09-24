Worldbulletin News

Aviation giants fly into Farnborough under Brexit cloud
Aviation giants fly into Farnborough under Brexit cloud

This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Top global plane makers land at the Farnborough airshow in England next week, hoping to pick up speed on demand for passenger jets while charting a path through Brexit and trade war turbulence.

Chicago-headquartered Boeing could signal plans for its new midsize airplane (NMA), but reports suggest this could be derailed by the festering global trade war spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

Boeing recently took control of the commercial business of Brazil's Embraer, while Toulouse-based Airbus bought a majority stake in Canadian peer Bombardier's C Series airliner programme.

The pair will continue their head-to-head dogfight at the biennial Farnborough event locked in a battle for lucrative multi-billion-dollar jet orders.

Farnborough, southwest of London, is one of the world's largest civilian and defence airshows, along with Paris and Dubai.

Visitors from almost 100 countries will flock to the event, which features air displays by civil and defence jets.



Microsoft urges regulation of face-recognizing tech
Microsoft urges regulation of face-recognizing tech

Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
S Africa launches world s largest radio telescope
S.Africa launches world’s largest radio telescope

MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Twitter begins purging locked accounts
Twitter begins purging locked accounts

Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak

Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
Tesla to build huge Shanghai factory
Tesla to build huge Shanghai factory

The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US

Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market

Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership

‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
Is WhatsApp down
Is WhatsApp down?

There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
NASA finds organic matter on Mars
NASA finds organic matter on Mars

New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey

Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project

His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China

As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said. 
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors

News

Light plane with 10 people on board goes missing
Light plane with 10 people on board goes missing

Russian magnate hands back his private planes
Russian magnate hands back his private planes

Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow
Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow

Russian runway paved with gold
Russian runway paved with gold

Baghdad extends Kurd region flight ban by 3 months
Baghdad extends Kurd region flight ban by 3 months

2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

"Together Against Trump", thousands protest in UK
quot Together Against Trump quot thousands protest in UK

Britain's Boris Johnson resigns
Britain's Boris Johnson resigns

UK police rush to solve Novichok nerve agent death
UK police rush to solve Novichok nerve agent death

UK to deploy troops in Kuwait
UK to deploy troops in Kuwait

US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

China lifts ban on import of British beef
China lifts ban on import of British beef






