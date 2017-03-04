4 oil engineers kidnapped in southern Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Gunmen abducted three Libyans and a Romanian national in southern Libya on Saturday, according to a local security official.
The four engineers were abducted from al-Shrara oilfield and taken to an unknown destination, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.
No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.
The source said security forces have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.
On Friday, two Libyan engineers were abducted from the same oilfield before they were later released.
Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.
The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
The new number was issued by the foreign ministry a day after the government said that the country's consular officials in the US had identified 313 Honduran children in visits to shelters following President Donald Trump's decision to end family separations.
At the end of his appearance, the former guerrilla leader reaffirmed to the press commitments to contribute "as far as possible" towards reparations for those affected and to never again exercise violence.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Zap and Gara regions
138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces since start of anti-occupation protests in late March
A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party
US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.