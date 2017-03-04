Update: 15:16, 14 July 2018 Saturday

4 oil engineers kidnapped in southern Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk

Gunmen abducted three Libyans and a Romanian national in southern Libya on Saturday, according to a local security official.

The four engineers were abducted from al-Shrara oilfield and taken to an unknown destination, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

The source said security forces have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

On Friday, two Libyan engineers were abducted from the same oilfield before they were later released.

Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.