'Spain stood up for Turkey, democracy after coup bid'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Spain clearly showed its support for Turkey and democracy after the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, said Turkey’s ambassador to Spain on Saturday.
“Spain clearly showed its attitude in favor of democracy and Turkey,” Omer Onhon told Anadolu Agency on the eve of the second anniversary of the defeated coup.
Onhon said that Spain was one of the first countries to voice support for Turkey’s elected government and Turkish democracy.
“First they sent a message of support, and later then-Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo went to Turkey and was received by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan],” he related.
He also met with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and visited parliament, which was bombed by putschists during the coup attempt, he added.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
The Turkish ambassador also said that he believed good relations between Ankara and Madrid will continue under the new Spanish government.
Onhon said that in a recent meeting, Spanish Foreign Ministry’s State Secretary Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marzo told him that Spain will support Turkey’s European Union accession.
Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy
Turkish Airlines CEO says its first flights from Istanbul’s new airport will be to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan this fall
Presidential spokesman speaks to reporters after first Cabinet meeting under new presidential system
President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup
Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar
Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief