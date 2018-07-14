Protests continue as Trump arrives in Scotland

Dünya Bülteni/Haber Merkezi
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland at his resort in Turnberry to play golf as thousands took to the streets in Edinburgh and Glasgow to oppose his visit.
People marched through the streets of central Edinburgh and Glasgow where they listened to speeches delivered by activists and event organizers.
Around 50 protesters marched to Trump's resort in Turnberry but were not allowed to enter by security officials.
“I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.
“The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin,” he added.
Following the protesters in Edinburgh was the Trump baby balloon that had been flown at yesterday’s march in London. Organizers say that the balloon will follow Trump wherever he goes.
“People in Scotland have been so enthusiastic. I’ve been in activism all my life but this has crystallized something in the public mood. It will be the defining image of this disastrous visit,” said Leo Murray, event organizer, to the Guardian newspaper.
One Greenpeace paraglider had flown over Trump’s resort, amid a heavy police presence, carrying a sign that read “Trump: well below par #resist”.
Police Scotland have yet to locate the paraglider and have said that “inquiries were ongoing to trace the person responsible”.
Trump’s visit has been labelled a diplomatic disaster as he criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, saying a soft Brexit will kill any chances of a U.S. trade deal.
He then backtracked on his statement during a conference with May, saying that he will back any policy the government will pursue and called an earlier interview with the Sun Newspaper ‘fake news’.
Trump also praised the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, hailing him as the future prime minister of the U.K. while simultaneously attacking Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, accusing him of "doing a bad job on terrorism and immigration".
The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
The new number was issued by the foreign ministry a day after the government said that the country's consular officials in the US had identified 313 Honduran children in visits to shelters following President Donald Trump's decision to end family separations.
At the end of his appearance, the former guerrilla leader reaffirmed to the press commitments to contribute "as far as possible" towards reparations for those affected and to never again exercise violence.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Zap and Gara regions
138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces since start of anti-occupation protests in late March
A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party
US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.