04:51, 15 July 2018 Sunday
19:36, 14 July 2018 Saturday

Protests continue as Trump arrives in Scotland
US president arrives in Scotland to play golf at his Turnberry resort and convene meetings

Dünya Bülteni/Haber Merkezi

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland at his resort in Turnberry to play golf as thousands took to the streets in Edinburgh and Glasgow to oppose his visit.

People marched through the streets of central Edinburgh and Glasgow where they listened to speeches delivered by activists and event organizers.

Around 50 protesters marched to Trump's resort in Turnberry but were not allowed to enter by security officials.

“I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

“The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin,” he added.

Following the protesters in Edinburgh was the Trump baby balloon that had been flown at yesterday’s march in London. Organizers say that the balloon will follow Trump wherever he goes.

“People in Scotland have been so enthusiastic. I’ve been in activism all my life but this has crystallized something in the public mood. It will be the defining image of this disastrous visit,” said Leo Murray, event organizer, to the Guardian newspaper.

One Greenpeace paraglider had flown over Trump’s resort, amid a heavy police presence, carrying a sign that read “Trump: well below par #resist”.

Police Scotland have yet to locate the paraglider and have said that “inquiries were ongoing to trace the person responsible”.

Trump’s visit has been labelled a diplomatic disaster as he criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, saying a soft Brexit will kill any chances of a U.S. trade deal.

He then backtracked on his statement during a conference with May, saying that he will back any policy the government will pursue and called an earlier interview with the Sun Newspaper ‘fake news’.

Trump also praised the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, hailing him as the future prime minister of the U.K. while simultaneously attacking Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, accusing him of "doing a bad job on terrorism and immigration".



