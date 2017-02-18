09:57, 15 July 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on July 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkey to mark second anniversary of defeated coup which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit graves of people martyred the night of defeated coup. He is also to meet families of the martyrs and veterans at lunch at Presidential Complex.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan also to attend ceremony and address the nation at Istanbul's iconic July 15 Martyrs Bridge to mark the anniversary.

ANKARA - Following events marking July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day around the world.

THE U.S. / RUSSIA / BELGIUM

WASHINGTON / MOSCOW / BRUSSELS - Following overseas events on second anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Monitoring situation in Gaza after cease-fire deal between Palestinian factions and Israel.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPORTS

ANKARA - France to face Croatia in FIFA World Cup final match in Moscow at 6 p.m. local time (GMT1500).