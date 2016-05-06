09:59, 15 July 2018 Sunday

Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed in an explosion in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said a third Palestinian was seriously injured in the blast that took place in Gaza City.

The cause of the blast remains unknown.

The explosion came hours after Palestinian resistance factions and Israel reached an Egyptian-sponsored cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in the seaside enclave, which the Israeli army said were in response to a volley of rockets fired from the strip into southern Israel.

Since March, more than 130 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the strip.