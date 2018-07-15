Turkish representations abroad mark July 15

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish representations in many countries marked the second anniversary of the defeated coup attempt in Turkey.
Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Turkey's Rotterdam Consulate in the Netherlands marked July 15 in an event where NGO representatives and Turkish citizens participated.
Consul General Sadin Ayyildiz made a speech and said the most important lesson learned from the coup attempt is the importance of national unity.
In Serbia, Turkey's Belgrade Embassy, Yunus Emre Institute and Serbian Bicycle Federation held a bicycle race to mark July 15.
Turkey's Embassy in Guinean capital Conakry also held an event to mark July 15. At the event, films regarding the coup attempt were shown and the activities of FETO in Guinea were mentioned.
In Afghanistan, Turkey's Kabul Embassy informed journalists about the coup attempt and FETO.
Turkish Embassy in Kosovar capital Pristina held an event where images captured during the coup attempt by Anadolu Agency were shown to the participants.
In Bosnian capital Sarajevo, 251 balloons were released to the sky, to commemorate 251 martyrs of the defeated coup attempt.
Macedonian Turkish Democratic Party Youth Branch also held a photo exhibition and commemoration event in Macedonian capital Skopje to mark July 15.
