Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:22, 15 July 2018 Sunday
Turkey
10:33, 15 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish representations abroad mark July 15
Turkish representations abroad mark July 15

Turkish representations in Netherlands, Serbia, Guinea, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia hold events

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish representations in many countries marked the second anniversary of the defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey's Rotterdam Consulate in the Netherlands marked July 15 in an event where NGO representatives and Turkish citizens participated.

Consul General Sadin Ayyildiz made a speech and said the most important lesson learned from the coup attempt is the importance of national unity.

In Serbia, Turkey's Belgrade Embassy, Yunus Emre Institute and Serbian Bicycle Federation held a bicycle race to mark July 15.

Turkey's Embassy in Guinean capital Conakry also held an event to mark July 15. At the event, films regarding the coup attempt were shown and the activities of FETO in Guinea were mentioned.

In Afghanistan, Turkey's Kabul Embassy informed journalists about the coup attempt and FETO.

Turkish Embassy in Kosovar capital Pristina held an event where images captured during the coup attempt by Anadolu Agency were shown to the participants.

In Bosnian capital Sarajevo, 251 balloons were released to the sky, to commemorate 251 martyrs of the defeated coup attempt.

Macedonian Turkish Democratic Party Youth Branch also held a photo exhibition and commemoration event in Macedonian capital Skopje to mark July 15.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish representations abroad mark July 15
Turkish representations abroad mark July 15

Turkish representations in Netherlands, Serbia, Guinea, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia hold events
Spain stood up for Turkey democracy after coup bid'
'Spain stood up for Turkey, democracy after coup bid'

Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
2 years after coup bid Turkey 'stronger'
2 years after coup bid, Turkey 'stronger'

Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Turkey became symbol of courage
Turkey became symbol of courage

Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy
Turkish Cyprus Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport
Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport

Turkish Airlines CEO says its first flights from Istanbul’s new airport will be to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan this fall
Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18
Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18

Presidential spokesman speaks to reporters after first Cabinet meeting under new presidential system
Turkey to mark 2nd anniversary of defeated coup
Turkey to mark 2nd anniversary of defeated coup

President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building

Ceremony held before cabinet meeting in capital Ankara
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup  
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish US officials to meet in Ankara
Turkish, US officials to meet in Ankara

The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179

Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar 
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Arrests made in southeastern Sirnak province

News

Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

'Spain stood up for Turkey, democracy after coup bid'
Spain stood up for Turkey democracy after coup bid'

2 years after coup bid, Turkey 'stronger'
2 years after coup bid Turkey 'stronger'

Turkey became symbol of courage
Turkey became symbol of courage

Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport
Turkish Cyprus Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport

Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18
Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18

Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 