10:46, 15 July 2018 Sunday

2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Palestinians were injured Sunday in clashes with Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to a Palestinian NGO.

The two were shot by Israeli forces in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah and were taken to hospital for treatment, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

According to local residents, the violence broke out after Israeli forces raided a number of houses in the camp, triggering clashes with angry residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The Israeli raid comes amid tension in the Gaza Strip after two Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes, which the army said were in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, Palestinian resistance factions and Israel reached an Egyptian-sponsored cease-fire in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Since March, more than 130 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the strip.