Turkish parliament speaker marks July 15

Turkey’s parliament speaker said Sunday that their aim is to keep alive the spirit of national unity that flowered in the face of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup.
Speaking to reporters following his visit to the Karsiyaka Martyrs' Cemetery in Istanbul, Binali Yildirim said, citing Turkey’s current population: “Our aim is to keep the spirit of July 15 alive, make the brotherhood, unity and solidarity of 81 million everlasting.”
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Turkey marks the historic day as Democracy and National Unity Day with events to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.
“We commemorate with mercy and gratitude, our martyrs, who devotedly, willingly sacrificed their lives on July 15 in defense of our land,” Yildirim said.
He added that commemorative events will be held throughout the day by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, government ministers, and various institutions.
Erdogan will also take part in a march on Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, where he will make an address.
