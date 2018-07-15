Color change in Turkey's salt lake makes stunning view

World Bulletin / News Desk
The stunning changes in color in Turkey’s Salt Lake are attracting visitors both human and feathered to central Anatolia, according to a local official.
Turkey’s Salt Lake, located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital Ankara, spans 1,665 square km (643 square mi.) and is one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world.
After its ice-blue hue during the winter, the lake changes color in summer to a mixture of red and white due to a type of algae called dunaliella salina, said Yusuf Sinan Dogan, a manager at Koyuncu Kaldirim Saltworks.
“As this type of algae is a part of the food chain for flamingos, this region also serves as a home to them,” Dogan told Anadolu Agency.
The Salt Lake wetland is now one of the world’s most important flamingo nesting grounds, due to the algae’s presence in the lake area.
“The redness on the lake surface begins in May due to decreasing rainfall and the rise in the water’s salinity content,” Dogan added.
“The red can be seen in May, June, and July. The color vanishes in July when the water level falls.”
This change in color from blue to red in the Salt Lake, Turkey’s second largest, is a very rare view in the world.
“This year there's a 5-10 centimeter difference in the water level compared to last year due to the heavy rainfall this spring,” Dogan added.
Over 100 Turkish lawmakers were inside parliament when it was bombed 3 times during 2016 defeated coup
FETO orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Salt Lake turns red due to seasonal rise in algae, which also attracts flocks of hungry flamingos
Events marking 2016 defeated coup attempt will be held throughout the day, says Binali Yildirim
Terrorist reportedly responsible for death of teenager last year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu
Turkish representations in Netherlands, Serbia, Guinea, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia hold events
Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy
Turkish Airlines CEO says its first flights from Istanbul’s new airport will be to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan this fall
Presidential spokesman speaks to reporters after first Cabinet meeting under new presidential system
President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup
Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights