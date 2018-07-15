Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:10, 15 July 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 14:13, 15 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria
Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria

Observers say election in runup to national polls marred by pockets of violence, ballot-snatching

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won a crucial governorship poll ahead of the country's general elections next year, according to official results.

Election officials in the southwestern Ekiti state said the APC’s Kayode Fayemi polled 197,459 to trounce his closest rival Kolapo Olusola of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 178,114 votes on Saturday.

The tally showed that Fayemi won in 12 of the 16 local governments of the state, clearly beating the constitutional requirement of 25 percent of the vote from at least two-thirds of the agrarian state for a winner to emerge.

Fayemi will take over from PDP Governor Ayodele Fayose, whose tenure concludes later this year. Olusola is the incumbent deputy governor.

Independent election observers reported a huge voter turnouts but said the exercise was riddled with vote-buying, intimidation, and ballot-snatching by the two main political parties.

“The election witnessed an unprecedented level of vote trading, a trend which is fast becoming a norm in Nigeria's elections,” the Center for Democracy and Development/Premium Times, an independent observer group, said in their preliminary report on the election.

“There were also incidences recorded of attempts by thugs affiliated to two leading political parties to hijack voting materials.”

Many political analysts have said the Ekiti poll could predict the popularity of the two parties ahead of next year’s poll.

On Saturday night, Nigeria’s broadcast regulatory body shut down Ekiti radio and TV stations after Fayose gave unofficial results of the election, in violation of the country's electoral laws.



Related nigeria APC
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US

Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal

Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip

Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
459 children separated from families in US
459 children separated from families in US

The new number was issued by the foreign ministry a day after the government said that the country's consular officials in the US had identified 313 Honduran children in visits to shelters following President Donald Trump's decision to end family separations.

News

Nigeria frees 183 children, clears ties to Boko Haram
Nigeria frees 183 children clears ties to Boko Haram

Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial
Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial

Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen

Oil tanker explosion kills 9 in Nigeria
Oil tanker explosion kills 9 in Nigeria

Nigeria returns Boko Haram victims to own communities
Nigeria returns Boko Haram victims to own communities

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 