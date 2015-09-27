16:02, 15 July 2018 Sunday

Azerbaijan takes Armenian soldier prisoner during clash

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Armenian soldier was taken prisoner during a cross-border gun battle, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that a clash occurred between an Armenian “reconnaissance-sabotage group” and Azerbaijani soldiers early in the morning.

Karen Kazaryan, an Armenian soldier, was taken prisoner, the statement added. The Azerbaijani army did not suffer any losses, according to the statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in dispute over the occupied Karabakh region. Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with Armenian military support, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.