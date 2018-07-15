'Helsinki for human rights': demo greets Trump, Putin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Denouncing attacks on human rights, press freedom and dissent, more than 2,000 people protested in Helsinki Sunday as the city prepares to host an historic US-Russia summit.
"Helsinki calling for human rights," read the banner at the head of the march, which culminated in a rally in the city's central Senate Square.
Police said 2,000-2,500 people attended. There was no figure immediately available from organisers.
"Whiny demented man-baby meets evil master spy. What could go wrong?" read another banner made by a Finnish woman.
Kira Vorlick, an American woman aged 30 who works in Finland's booming mobile game industry, said she left California a year ago "to get away from" Trump.
"After the indictment of the Russian agents, he should not have met with Putin," she added, referring to the indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence operatives in a long-running probe into whether Russia hacked Trump's Democratic opponents in the 2016 elections.
Another sign read "Free children, jail Trump," referring to the US administration's much-vilified policy of separating undocumented child immigrants from their parents.
"The world's going to shit and we need to make our voices heard when we can," Finnish man Hannu Jaakkola, a 37-year-old events organiser, said.
The crowd repeated a refrain heard at many anti-Trump protests including one that drew tens of thousands to London as the president visited Britain last week: "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!"
But in Helsinki, which lies close to the Russian border, there was plenty of heat on Putin too.
Another Finnish man, who works as an elderly-care nurse, held a sign in both English and Russian saying "Putin prison for lifetime".
He declined to give his name for fear of being targeted by some of Helsinki's many Russian residents.
"Putin's such a troublemaker and he is our neighbour, unfortunately. He's scary for us and for the Baltic states," he said.
"He's been spreading fear in Britain too, in Salisbury. He's a madman," he added, after the British government accused Moscow of unleashing a deadly nerve agent in the English city. Russia denies the charge.
One banner at the Helsinki protest demanded the release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike in a Russian prison for two months.
Banners reading "Respect Ukraine" and "Make human rights great again" were also on show, along with Palestinian flags.
Finland's top-selling newspaper Helsingin Sanomat got in on the act, paying for 300 billboards on the route from Helsinki's airport to the downtown summit venue to say to both leaders: "Mr President, welcome to the land of free press."
Several smaller protests are planned for Monday when Putin and Trump are due to hold their talks in Helsinki's presidential palace.
Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
The new number was issued by the foreign ministry a day after the government said that the country's consular officials in the US had identified 313 Honduran children in visits to shelters following President Donald Trump's decision to end family separations.