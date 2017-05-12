Update: 16:21, 15 July 2018 Sunday

Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of demonstrators were wounded in southern Iraq Sunday in clashes with police as protests over unemployment and a lack of basic services entered a second week, officials said.

The internet had been out of service across the country for 48 hours.

In the city of Basra, demonstrators tried to storm the governor's headquarters but were dispersed by police who fired tear gas at them, an AFP reporter said.

Police also fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators who tried to push their way into the Zubeir oil field south of the city, the reporter said.

Several people, including journalists, were overcome by the gas, the reporter said.