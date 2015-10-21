Worldbulletin News

Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

A ceremony was held in the Turkish consulate in East Jerusalem on Sunday to mark the 2nd anniversary of the defeated coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Addressing the ceremony, Erman Topcu, Turkish temporary charge d’affaires, said July 15 was one of the most important breaking points in Turkey’s history.

"As our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said... the resistance on July 15 has clearly shown to all coup plotters in the world that there is no superior power to the national sovereignty," he said.

He said the Turkish people have shown that they would never accept any attack on the state.

"We respectfully salute all of our martyrs and offer our gratitude for the great efforts our veterans and the Turkish nation have made," he said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey marks the historic day as Democracy and National Unity Day with events to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

