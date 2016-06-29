At least 15 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured in a landslide at an old jade mine in northern Myanmar, state media reported on Sunday, as rains complicate the search for more victims.
The poorly regulated and murky business is fuelled by demand across the border in China where the near-translucent green gem is prized.
But the vast mines and deposits attract impoverished workers who are offered little in the way of protection as they risk life and limb to dig out profits from the soil.
Those who died were "searching for jade" at a defunct mine on Saturday in Hpakant township when they were hit by a landslide, the Ministry of Information said on its official website.
Fourteen bodies were recovered and a 15th person died in hospital, it said. More than 45 people were being treated for injuries.
Long Long, a 30-year-old resident of Hpakant, told AFP the landslide happened in a sub-township called Lone Khin.
"The rescue process found the dead bodies yesterday but this morning there is heavy rain here," she said.
A security guard in the area who saw the landslide told AFP there were probably more victims unaccounted for but monsoon rains made the search difficult on Sunday.
The ministry said a rescue team of village authorities, firefighers and local NGOs had helped respond to the accident.
A number of deadly landslides have struck the area around Hpakant in recent years, with one major incident in November 2015 leaving more than 100 dead.
In May 17 people were killed in a mining compound in Hpakant township after a wall of rock collapsed when miners attempted to dig for jade under it.
The NGO Global Witness said the industry was worth some $31 billion in 2014 alone, with much of the funds not reaching state coffers.
Kachin is a resource-rich part of the country that has long played host to conflict between ethnic insurgents fighting for more autonomy and the Myanmar army.
More than 100,000 people have been displaced due to fighting between the Kachin Independence Army and the military after a ceasefire broke down in 2011.
Thousands have fled their homes since the start of the year in response to a new bout of clashes.
Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has said ending Myanmar's conflicts in its borderlands is a priority, but her administration had yet to make significant progress.
Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.