Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:09, 15 July 2018 Sunday
Europe
17:28, 15 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants
Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants

Italy has since Saturday requested that EU peers take some of the migrants stranded aboard the Frontex ships off the Italian coast.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany said Sunday it had agreed with Italy to take in 50 of the 450 migrants aboard two EU border agency vessels, matching similar pledges by France and Malta.

A German government spokeswoman said in a statement Sunday that "Germany and Italy have agreed that, in view of the ongoing talks on intensified bilateral cooperation on asylum policy, Germany is ready to take in 50 people".

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had written Saturday on Facebook that "France and Malta will respectively take 50 migrants each... other countries will follow very quickly".

Conte said he had spent the day in contact with his 27 EU peers, reminding them that they had agreed at their end-of-June summit on the need to share the migration burden.

Italy's new populist government, which came to power on June 1, wants to block any further migrant arrivals by boat and has banned NGO rescue ships from docking in Italian ports, accusing them of aiding human traffickers.

The latest migrants, like thousands of others, had set sail from Libya in a single wooden vessel which was identified early Friday.

On Saturday morning, as the two Frontex vessels approached the boat, several migrants threw themselves overboard, prompting immediate efforts to rescue them, Italian sources said.

Eight women and children were taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa for medical treatment.

Spain's new foreign minister Josep Borrell meanwhile Sunday said that the EU's prized Schengen free-movement system was "beginning to disappear" under pressure from migrants arriving in the bloc.

"Through the back door, France, Italy and Germany have placed controls on the borders because of the migration crisis," Borrell told the daily El Pais.

Spanish rescuers separately saved more than 340 migrants from the Mediterranean on Saturday.



Related Germany Italy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US

Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal

Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip

Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

News

Amazon to bring 1,700 jobs to Italy in 2018
Amazon to bring 1 700 jobs to Italy in 2018

Italy PM threatens to veto EU summit statement on migration
Italy PM threatens to veto EU summit statement on migration

Italy's Eni discovers huge gas field off Egyptian coast
Italy's Eni discovers huge gas field off Egyptian coast

Ship carrying refugees allowed to dock in Italy
Ship carrying refugees allowed to dock in Italy

Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe
Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe

French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row
French Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row

After coup bid, Germany becomes safe haven for FETO
After coup bid Germany becomes safe haven for FETO

Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark
Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany
Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial
Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial

German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition
German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition

Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa
Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 