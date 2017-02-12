17:39, 15 July 2018 Sunday

Najaf police chief sacked over protests

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Iraqi government on Sunday sacked Najaf police chief Majed Hatem over ongoing protests in the southern province.

“He was sacked over inefficient police handling of popular protests in the province,” a police officer told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

According to the source, Hatem was replaced by Alaa Ghareb as Najaf security chief.

On Friday, hundreds of protesters stormed the Najaf Airport in protest against mismanagement of airport revenues by political parties in the province.

The following day, the airport authority accused security forces of failure in doing their duty in protecting airport facilities.

Tensions have steadily mounted in Basra, Najaf and other southern provinces over high unemployment and lack of basic services.