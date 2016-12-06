Update: 17:53, 15 July 2018 Sunday

After coup bid, Germany becomes safe haven for FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany is becoming a safe haven for sympathizers and members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), two years after the group’s foiled coup attempt in Turkey.

Around 14,000 people with suspected ties to FETO have arrived in Germany over the last two years, the country’s international broadcaster DW reported this week.

“Germany is becoming our new hub,” a senior figure of the group said.

The U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen’s shadowy group orchestrated a coup in July 2016 after a long, secretive campaign to infiltrate state institutions in Turkey. The attempted military takeover left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Despite Turkey’s repeated warnings, Berlin has not yet outlawed the group, arguing that they do not constitute a serious threat to Germany.

As German authorities tolerated their activities, Gulenists have set up new propaganda outlets and associations in recent months to support FETO suspects who fled Turkey, local media reported.

At least 1,177 Turkish citizens with diplomatic or service passports, including former soldiers, officials, and their family members, applied for asylum in Germany, the country’s immigration authority BAMF has confirmed.

A Berlin-based branch of the group, Aktion für Fluchtlingshilfe, has provided support for these asylum-seekers, according to the reports.

Most of them were former officials and soldiers wanted by Turkey due to ongoing investigations of their suspected links to the coup attempt or FETO itself.