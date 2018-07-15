Thousands rally in Istanbul to mark 2 years to coup bid

World Bulletin / News Desk
Thousands of people flocked to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul to mark the second anniversary of the defeated coup attempt in 2016.
"July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day Meeting" began with a moment of silence for the martyrs and singing of the national anthem. The names of 251 martyrs were read out one by one and the Quran was recited.
Holding Turkish flags, some people chanted slogans such as “Martyrs do not die, the country is not divided”, “Every Turk was born a soldier” and “We do not want PKK in the parliament".
Some participants wore T-shirts with the star and crescent symbolizing the Turkish flag.
Relatives of the martyrs came to the venue with photos of their relatives.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech at the rally.
Earlier, Erdogan accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, his grandchildren and some ministers and deputies -- visited the July 15 Martyrs' Monument.
Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
President Erdogan visits July 15 Martyrs' Monument near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge
Over 100 Turkish lawmakers were inside parliament when it was bombed 3 times during 2016 defeated coup
FETO orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Salt Lake turns red due to seasonal rise in algae, which also attracts flocks of hungry flamingos
Events marking 2016 defeated coup attempt will be held throughout the day, says Binali Yildirim
Terrorist reportedly responsible for death of teenager last year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu
Turkish representations in Netherlands, Serbia, Guinea, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia hold events
Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy
Turkish Airlines CEO says its first flights from Istanbul’s new airport will be to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan this fall
Presidential spokesman speaks to reporters after first Cabinet meeting under new presidential system
President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup