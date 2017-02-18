Press agenda on July 16

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - A general assembly at Turkish parliament to discuss recent developments.
ANKARA- Turkey's statistical authority to release labor force statistics for April.
ANKARA - Turkey's central government budget balance figures for June to be announced by Ministry of Treasury and Finance.
FINLAND
HELSINKI - U.S. President Donald Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral summit.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU's Foreign Affairs Council to discuss current affairs.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT
Pakistani province to change history in upcoming polls?
