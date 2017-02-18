Worldbulletin News

12:26, 16 July 2018 Monday
09:11, 16 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 16
Press agenda on July 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 16, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - A general assembly at Turkish parliament to discuss recent developments.

ANKARA- Turkey's statistical authority to release labor force statistics for April. 

ANKARA - Turkey's central government budget balance figures for June to be announced by Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

 

FINLAND

HELSINKI - U.S. President Donald Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral summit.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU's Foreign Affairs Council to discuss current affairs.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistani province to change history in upcoming polls?

 



About us
RSS


 