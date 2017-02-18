09:11, 16 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 16

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - A general assembly at Turkish parliament to discuss recent developments.

ANKARA- Turkey's statistical authority to release labor force statistics for April.

ANKARA - Turkey's central government budget balance figures for June to be announced by Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

FINLAND

HELSINKI - U.S. President Donald Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral summit.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU's Foreign Affairs Council to discuss current affairs.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT

