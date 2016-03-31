Turkey's Mosques say prayers in memory of July 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mosques across Turkey said prayers in memory of July 15, 2016 martyrs and for national unity.

Within the scope of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate's organized program, around 90,000 mosques across Turkey prayed for national unity and in memory of martyrs as of 00.13 a.m. local time (2113GMT).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.