Ebru Ozkan arrives in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested in Israel on June 11, arrived in Turkey early Monday.

Turkish Airlines flight carrying Ebru Ozkan landed in Istanbul on Monday, 00.10 a.m. local time (GMT2110).

Ozkan told reporters at the airport that she was glad her arrest came to end.

"Thank God it is over. I am in my country, I am at peace," Ozkan said.

She also said she was aware of the support shown in Turkey while she was under arrest.

"I would like to thank our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he was kind enough to be very interested in my case," she added.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Turkish citizen who was arrested in Israel and conveyed her get well wishes, according to Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

Kalin said on his Twitter account that Ebru Ozkan was arrested on groundless claims in Israel and is returning to Turkey.

"I congratulate her for her unshaken stance on the process and wish her get well," Kalin added.

She was arrested on June 11 at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport for alleged links to “terrorist groups”.

Ozkan, 27, had appeared at a hearing earlier in the day at the Ofer military court in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The court ruled to release Ozkan on bail of 15,000 Israeli shekels (roughly $4,110), taking her passport. In addition, she had to visit the nearest police station. Prosecutors lodged an objection, but it was dismissed by the court.

The bill of indictment prepared by Israeli prosecutors accused Ozkan of "helping and providing various services to Hamas, disturbing peace and bringing enemy money into Israel".

After her three-day visit to Jerusalem, right before she came back to Istanbul on July 11, the Israeli police in Tel Aviv airport took Ozkan under custody.

She is not the first Turkish national to have been recently detained by Israeli authorities.

In January, Osman Hazir, a 46-year-old Turkish citizen, was arrested for snapping a selfie at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque while holding a Turkish flag.

Last December, Israel arrested Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Gargili after they quarreled with Israeli police, who had tried to bar them from entering the flashpoint holy site.

The same month, Adem Koc was arrested inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for allegedly “disturbing peace and taking part in an illegal demonstration”.