Israeli airstrikes injures 2 on Gaza Strip

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip wounded two Palestinians on Sunday in clear violation of a cease-fire brokered last night, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, Israeli fighter jets pounded Beit Hanoun area, northern Gaza.

This is the fourth airstrike on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on late Saturday a cease-fire with Israel in Gaza had been reached with mediation from Egypt.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which the Israeli army said were in response to a volley of rockets fired from the strip into southern Israel.

Since March, more than 130 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.