Today in History July 16

|1765
|English Prime Minister Lord Grenville resigns and is replaced by Lord Rockingham.
|1774
|Russia and the Ottoman Empire sign the Treaty of Kuchuk-Kainardji, ending their six-year war.
|1779
|American troops under General Anthony Wayne capture Stony Point, N.Y.
|1875
|The new French constitution is finalized.
|1882
|Mary Todd Lincoln, the widow of Abraham Lincoln, dies of a stroke.
|1918
|Czar Nicholas and his family are murdered by Bolsheviks at Ekaterinburg, Russia.
|1940
|Adolf Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of England.
|1944
|Soviet troops occupy Vilnius, Lithuania, in their drive towards Germany.
|1945
|The United States detonates the first atomic bomb in a test at Alamogordo, N. M.
|1969
|Apollo 11 blasts off from Cape Kennedy, Florida, heading for a landing on the moon.
|1999
|A private plane piloted by John F. Kennedy Jr. is lost over the waters off Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.