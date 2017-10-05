Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the first transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices climbed 1.44 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.
While all sector indices started the day on rise, the textile leather sector index posted the best performance, up 2.01 percent,
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 89,897.67, up 0.36 percent, or 326.42 points, with a trade volume of 6.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 4.8360 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.8330 at Friday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 5.6590 in the open market while one British pound traded for 6.4180 Turkish liras versus 6.3710 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose to $74.71 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, from $73.44 at the previous close.
