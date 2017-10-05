Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:25, 16 July 2018 Monday
Economy
10:19, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 0.87 percent, or 785.79 points, to open at 90,683.46 points on Monday.

On the first transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices climbed 1.44 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

While all sector indices started the day on rise, the textile leather sector index posted the best performance, up 2.01 percent, 

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 89,897.67, up 0.36 percent, or 326.42 points, with a trade volume of 6.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 4.8360 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.8330 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 5.6590 in the open market while one British pound traded for 6.4180 Turkish liras versus 6.3710 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose to $74.71 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, from $73.44 at the previous close.

 


Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Turkey's poultry production up in May
Turkey's poultry production up in May

Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia to invest 10bn in S Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017

Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'

The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May
Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May

12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Turkish Treasury borrows over 1 9B
Turkish Treasury borrows over $1.9B

Treasury Undersecretariat holds 3 auctions for government bonds
EU house prices on the rise
EU house prices on the rise

Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 1.61 pct to 97,650.95 points
Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close  

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 