Senegalese student goes on Turkey tour

World Bulletin / News Desk
During his cross-country tour, he will be riding a bike that was gifted by the residents of Orhantepe, Istanbul, where Ndiaye lives. The Senegalese student is planning to tour all four corners of the country on his bike, named "Kusti."
Ndiaye, however, started his journey two years ago but he was mostly hitchhiking. "I was a little anxious before starting this hitchhike tour. But I met many people along the way and decided to continue my journey using a bike," he said. He also shares the photos of his journey with fellow Africans.
He continues to pursue his education in Turkey and explore the country in his free time. Ndiaye has already visited Kocaeli, Sakarya and Düzce before traveling to Bolu recently.
When he shared the idea of touring Turkey on a bicycle with her family, they were a little bit anxious but supported him by saying: "You can manage it. Our prayers are with you."
He said that he generally sets out early in the morning. On my way, I am often stopped by curious people and thus I am moving slowly.
"Let's say I can travel to another city in two or three hours but in most cases, I'll reach there in the evening because people stop me everywhere out of curiosity, some talk to me – some even offer tea or food."
Ndiaye said he has never faced a bad situation on the road. "I've been hosted by people at their homes and some brought him food when he set up my tent," he said.
"I have no money since I started my journey from Istanbul. I have some friends in some cities. I stay in their homes or dormitories. Sometimes, I set up my tent. When I am in my tent, people always bring me food. I was even not that full in my home," he said.
He added that people are always sincere and he has become friends with some of them during this journey. "The elders did not see me differently from their children. They have hosted me and fed me.
They even put some food in my bag. Some of them asked me to visit them on my way back. However, I will be using a different route. Therefore, I told them I can visit you next year."
'I want to change the image of Africa'
Ndiaye said that his biggest aim in this journey is to change people's perception of Africa. "I ask people what they know about Africa and I share my own experiences. I always mention Africa while talking to other people. This is my first aim."
His second aim is to build a bridge between Turkey and African culture. He wants to send the photos of Turkish people to his African brothers and sisters.
