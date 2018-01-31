Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 9.6 pct in April

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 9.6 percent in April, dropping 0.9 percentage points year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

TurkStat said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and over declined by some 200,000 on a yearly basis, amounting to 3.08 million in April.

"In the same period, non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 11.4 percent with one percentage point decrease," the institute said:

"While youth unemployment rate, including persons aged 15-24 was 16.9 percent with 2.9 percentage point decrease, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 9.8 percent with 0.9 percentage point decrease," it added.