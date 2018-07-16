Georgia: At least 4 miners killed in mine explosion

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four miners were killed and six others injured in a coal mine explosion in west-central Georgia, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on early morning in the country’s Tkibuli city.

“Methane explosion supposedly caused the collapse of the ceiling in the tunnel,” Georgia Today reported quoting the ministry.

According to the newspaper, the injured persons were taken to the hospital and one of them was in critical condition.

An investigation has been launched.

In April, another explosion in the same mine killed six miners and injured three others.