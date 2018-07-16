Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:25, 16 July 2018 Monday
Caucasus
10:55, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Georgia: At least 4 miners killed in mine explosion
Georgia: At least 4 miners killed in mine explosion

6 miners also injured in explosion in west-central Tkibuli city

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four miners were killed and six others injured in a coal mine explosion in west-central Georgia, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on early morning in the country’s Tkibuli city.

“Methane explosion supposedly caused the collapse of the ceiling in the tunnel,” Georgia Today reported quoting the ministry. 

According to the newspaper, the injured persons were taken to the hospital and one of them was in critical condition. 

An investigation has been launched. 

In April, another explosion in the same mine killed six miners and injured three others.

 


Related Georgia mine explosion
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Caucasus News
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US

Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal

Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.

News

Death toll from ‘illegal’ China mine blast rises to 18
Death toll from illegal China mine blast rises to 18

Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg
Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg

3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia
3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia

Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail
Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail

Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention
Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention

Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev
Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev

Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'
Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 