Turkey: 53 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 53 terrorists were “neutralized” during counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the country’s Interior Ministry said Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids across Turkey from July 9-16, the ministry said.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.