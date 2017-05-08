Turkey: 53 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids across Turkey from July 9-16, the ministry said.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat
Mustafa Ndiaye, a Senegalese student in Turkey, has embarked on a tour of the country to change the image of Africa in the minds of Turkish people.
July 15 martyrs commemorated in various ceremonies worldwide
On July 15, 2016, mosques prayed for national unity overnight to give Turkish people morale to stand against coup bid
President Erdogan visits July 15 Martyrs' Monument near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge
Over 100 Turkish lawmakers were inside parliament when it was bombed 3 times during 2016 defeated coup
FETO orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Salt Lake turns red due to seasonal rise in algae, which also attracts flocks of hungry flamingos
Events marking 2016 defeated coup attempt will be held throughout the day, says Binali Yildirim
Terrorist reportedly responsible for death of teenager last year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu
Turkish representations in Netherlands, Serbia, Guinea, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia hold events
Spain clearly showed it favored democracy and Turkey after July 2016 defeated coup, says Turkish ambassador to Spain
Turkey stronger, more resilient, more effective with new system of government, writes presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin
Palestinian diplomat says on night of July 15, 2016, Turkey gave the whole world a lesson in democracy