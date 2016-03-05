Israel conducts 40 attacks against Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel conducted 40 attacks against Gaza Strip on Saturday, Gaza-based Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said these attacks include airstrikes and artillery fire.

At least 85 bombs hit Gazans.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which the Israeli army said were in response to a volley of rockets fired from the strip into southern Israel.

Since March, more than 130 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.