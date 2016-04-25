Eritrea reopens embassy in cosmopolitan Addis Ababa

World Bulletin / News Desk
The embassy was inaugurated in capital Addis Ababa on the last day of his three-day visit to Ethiopia.
On July 9, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a high level delegation to Eritrea on a two-day visit during which Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a declaration formally ending the war between the two countries while they agreed for the reopening of embassies in each other's countries, allow Ethiopia to use the Port of Asab at cheaper rates, and resume phone and air transport services, among others.
Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993. And from 1998 - 2000 the two fought a bloody war in which an estimated 70,000 - 80,000 people perished.
An Algiers agreement ended the two-year war and an international boundary commission gave Badme that was a flash point for the war to Eritrea while it compelled Eritrea to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in compensations for the huge Ethiopian shipments it confiscated at the Port of Assab.
The new diplomatic thaw was made possible after the coming to power in Ethiopia of Africa's youngest leader, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has taken numerous reform measures domestically and also taken a friendly stance towards Eritrea.
Afeworki left Addis Ababa after inaugurating the embassy. He was seen off by Ahmed.
Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.