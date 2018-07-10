End of emergency rule not to deter anti-terror fight

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's state of emergency enforced in the wake of the defeated 2016 coup attempt will be lifted in a few days, but the struggle against terrorism will continue, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Monday.
Speaking at the International Struggle Against Coup and 15 July Symposium, Gul said: "The state of emergency will end, but the most persistent and most determined fight against all kinds of terrorism, especially the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation [FETO], will continue till the end."
Gul thanked all those who are making efforts for the cause of democracy in the country.
The symposium was jointly organized by Turkey Legal Platform, International Lawyers Union, Association of Constitutional Lawyers, Justice Academy of Turkey and Istanbul University.
Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following the deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
