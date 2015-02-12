Turkey's budget posts $11.2 billion deficit in H1

World Bulletin / News Desk
This January to June, Turkey's budget revenues totaled 353.6 billion Turkish liras ($86.5 billion), up around 18 percent year-on-year, according to official data.
In the same period, budget expenditures rose nearly 23 percent to 399.7 billion Turkish liras ($97.7 billion) -- marking a 46 billion Turkish lira ($11.2 billion) deficit.
The budget balance, excluding interest payments, saw a deficit of 12.3 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion) in the six-month period.
Official figures showed that tax revenues amounted to 294.8 billion Turkish liras ($72.1 billion) while interest payments were 33.8 billion Turkish liras ($8.2 billion) over the same period.
In 2017, Turkey's budget deficit/GDP ratio was around 1.5 percent -- below the targets noted in the country's Medium-Term Program (MTP).
According to the MTP, the budget deficit/GDP ratio target is 1.9 percent this year, 1.8 percent next year, and 1.6 percent in 2020.
