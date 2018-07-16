Worldbulletin News

16:55, 16 July 2018 Monday
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies

EU considers US close friends and partners, Federica Mogherini says

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks against the bloc.

 On Sunday, Trump said: “Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe,” during an interview with CBS News.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Mogherini said: “If I was a journalist, I would probably ask him who does he [Trump] consider his friends.”

 “We have very clear in mind who our friends are, the United States for sure and I have said many times that a change in the administration does not change the friendship between countries and peoples,” Mogherini said.

 She added: “And for sure, we consider the United States friends, partners – close friends and partners. We will always do that.

“So, we have very clear in mind who our friends are and I hope the U.S. administration has clear ideas on who their friends are as well.”

 President of the European Council Donald Tusk said: “America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news.”

 


