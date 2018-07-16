EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks against the bloc.

On Sunday, Trump said: “Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe,” during an interview with CBS News.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Mogherini said: “If I was a journalist, I would probably ask him who does he [Trump] consider his friends.”

“We have very clear in mind who our friends are, the United States for sure and I have said many times that a change in the administration does not change the friendship between countries and peoples,” Mogherini said.

She added: “And for sure, we consider the United States friends, partners – close friends and partners. We will always do that.

“So, we have very clear in mind who our friends are and I hope the U.S. administration has clear ideas on who their friends are as well.”

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said: “America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news.”