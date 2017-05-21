100 FETO members brought back to Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We have been watching these traitors for two years and have brought the leading figures of FETO to our country. Some of these were covered by press while some others weren't at the request of some countries. I could frankly say that more than 100 of FETO affiliates have been brought to Turkey," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the CNN Turk on Sunday evening.
On Sunday, Turkey marked the second anniversary of the defeated coup, orchestrated by the FETO, that left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 others injured.
Cavusoglu said that the coup attempt would never be forgotten and the traitors would pay for what they did no matter where they are.
