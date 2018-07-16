Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:55, 16 July 2018 Monday
Europe
14:56, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Trump-Putin summit begins in Helsinki
Trump-Putin summit begins in Helsinki

Russian President Vladimir Putin offers to discuss ‘sore points’ at beginning of meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday opened summit in Helsinki.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin offered "to discuss sore points" in bilateral relations.

"It's time to thoroughly talk about our bilateral relations and different sore points [...]", Putin said while greeting Donald Trump.

Trump agreed that the two leaders have a lot to talk about -- including trade, military, nuclear and missile issues and relations with China.

“Frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years [...] I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship,” Trump said.

“The world wants to see us get along," he added.

The sides reserved three hours for the tete-a-tete talks, which will be followed by the lunch and a news conference where Putin and Trump will answer four questions -- two from each Russian and American sides.

The two presidents will discuss Russian-U.S. relations and their further development, as well as current international matters, according to the Kremlin statement, released ahead of the meeting.

On the sidelines of the presidential meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold their first personal meeting.

 


Related putin Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.

News

Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

'Helsinki for human rights': demo greets Trump, Putin
Helsinki for human rights' demo greets Trump Putin

Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit
US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Putin meeting triggers debate in Iran over Syria policy
Putin meeting triggers debate in Iran over Syria policy

Putin, Trump to meet on July 16 in Helsinki
Putin Trump to meet on July 16 in Helsinki

Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan
EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 