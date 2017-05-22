Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:55, 16 July 2018 Monday
Iraq
15:13, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A policeman was gunned down in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul on Monday, according to a local military source.

Unidentified gunmen wearing military fatigues broke into the policeman’s home in the town of Al-Shabali south of Mosul before shooting him dead, Army Colonel Ahmed al-Jabouri said.

According to al-Jabouri, an investigation has since been launched into the incident. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. 

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that the ISIL terrorist group's ability to carry out attacks in Iraq had been all but destroyed.

The group, however, still appears to maintain a limited presence in northern and western parts of the country.

 


Related Iraq mosul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.

News

ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul
ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul

Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Post-ISIL Mosul facing serious health risks
Post-ISIL Mosul facing serious health risks

Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

Turkish embassy in Iraq marks July 15
Turkish embassy in Iraq marks July 15

Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 6 terrorists in Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 6 terrorists in Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 