Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

World Bulletin / News Desk

A policeman was gunned down in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul on Monday, according to a local military source.

Unidentified gunmen wearing military fatigues broke into the policeman’s home in the town of Al-Shabali south of Mosul before shooting him dead, Army Colonel Ahmed al-Jabouri said.

According to al-Jabouri, an investigation has since been launched into the incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that the ISIL terrorist group's ability to carry out attacks in Iraq had been all but destroyed.

The group, however, still appears to maintain a limited presence in northern and western parts of the country.