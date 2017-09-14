Turkey condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We learned with great sorrow that terrorist attacks that took place yesterday and today in Kabul resulted in many loss of lives and injuries," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The ministry statement said: "We strongly condemn these heinous terrorist attacks targeting peace in Afghanistan. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan."
Sunday's attack on Afghanistan's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in the capital Kabul killed at least seven people and wounded many others, officials and local media confirmed.
Monday's attack was prevented by security forces as the attacker was killed before targeting a protest demonstration in downtown Kabul.
