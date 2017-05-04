Worldbulletin News

16:55, 16 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
16:36, 16 July 2018 Monday

Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone
Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone

Regime forces advance westward after establishing control over Syria’s southern city of Daraa  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Syrian regime forces on Monday announced the capture of the southern city of Daraa before advancing westward towards the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region. 

The regime now controls Daraa and its eastern outskirts, while its forces have been deployed along most of Syria’s border with Jordan, in line with an earlier agreement between Russia and Syrian armed opposition groups. 

Opposition sources said on Monday that regime forces had entered the city of Hara, located roughly 20 kilometers from the border, after fierce fighting with opposition forces. 

According to the same sources, regime forces on Sunday attacked the town of Mashara in Syria’s eastern Quneitra province, which is situated close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. 

Opposition forces, the sources said, launched a counterattack shortly afterward, recovering several positions and inflicting casualties on regime forces. 

Since then, regime warplanes have reportedly struck several targets in Quneitra, marking the first time in four years for the province’s eastern countryside to be subjected to airstrikes. 



