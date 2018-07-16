Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:45, 16 July 2018 Monday
Europe
17:06, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
2 die in France during World Cup celebrations
2 die in France during World Cup celebrations

292 people taken into custody during countrywide celebrations for France's World Cup championship

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two people lost their lives Sunday in France during celebrations for the country's World Cup 2018 win over Croatia.

According to daily Le Parisien, two people died and 45 police officers were slightly injured during celebrations on Sunday following the French victory in the World Cup.

According to local media, one man died by jumping into a shallow canal in the eastern city of Annecy. Another died in the northern Oise department after he crashed his car into a tree.   

Certain acts of violence were also reported in several cities after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final to win the tournament, said Le Parisien.

A total of 292 people were taken into custody across France following countrywide celebrations for France's World Cup championship according to French daily Le Figaro citing the Interior Ministry.

France's second world football championship was enthusiastically celebrated after they defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

The last World Cup Final with at least three goals was 20 years ago, in 1998 at the Stade de France, when France beat Brazil 3-0 to win their first ever World Cup title.

 


Related France world cup
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday

News

World Cup: Road to the final
World Cup Road to the final

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

Moroccan World Cup celebrations injure 22 police in Brussels
Moroccan World Cup celebrations injure 22 police in Brussels

Qatar says 'no delays' on WC 2022 despite crisis
Qatar says 'no delays' on WC 2022 despite crisis

World Cup hooligan threat 'fake' - Russian official
World Cup hooligan threat 'fake' - Russian official

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

France marks Bastille Day with major military parade
France marks Bastille Day with major military parade

3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants
French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants

Third night of riots after France police shooting
Third night of riots after France police shooting






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 