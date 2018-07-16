2 die in France during World Cup celebrations

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to daily Le Parisien, two people died and 45 police officers were slightly injured during celebrations on Sunday following the French victory in the World Cup.
According to local media, one man died by jumping into a shallow canal in the eastern city of Annecy. Another died in the northern Oise department after he crashed his car into a tree.
Certain acts of violence were also reported in several cities after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final to win the tournament, said Le Parisien.
A total of 292 people were taken into custody across France following countrywide celebrations for France's World Cup championship according to French daily Le Figaro citing the Interior Ministry.
France's second world football championship was enthusiastically celebrated after they defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.
The last World Cup Final with at least three goals was 20 years ago, in 1998 at the Stade de France, when France beat Brazil 3-0 to win their first ever World Cup title.
